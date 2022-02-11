NJ court dismisses officers' union vaccine mandate suit

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey appeals court rejected a lawsuit Friday from law enforcement unions challenging Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The Appellate Division ruling dismissed the suit brought by the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association and the New Jersey Superior Officers Association, whose representation includes corrections officers. The unions sought to challenge Murphy's January order that health care workers and others who work in “congregate” settings — including correctional officers — get inoculated. The order includes boosters, too.