NJ approves rental apartments at former Showboat casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Part of Atlantic City's former Showboat casino hotel is being turned into rental apartments.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has approved a plan by Showboat owner Bart Blatstein to convert 400 hotel rooms into 264 market-rate rental units.

He says the Showboat, which now operates as a non-gambling hotel, will have 785 hotel rooms remaining to be rented to guests.

Construction will start next month is should be completed by the end of May.

It would mark a rare success in efforts to find new uses for former casinos in Atlantic City.

The former Claridge casino is now a non-gambling hotel, but three deals to turn the former Atlantic Club casino into something else have failed, and the former Trump Plaza is likely to be demolished.