NJ Health Department calls for law mandating outbreak plan

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A new report following the deaths of 11 children at a New Jersey nursing home last year amid a viral attack calls for a law mandating outbreak plans, among other recommendations.

The state Health Department issued an 11-page report Thursday after the outbreak last year at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

One staff member and 36 children were diagnosed with a particularly severe strain of adenovirus in the attack. Eleven children died.

The report makes several policy recommendations, including the call for a new law requiring long-term care facilities to put in place an outbreak plan. The report follows word in March that the federal government fined the center $600,000 over what it said were lapses, including infection control.

The center disputed those findings and planned an appeal.