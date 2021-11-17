NJ Democrats say voters sent 'loud' message on affordability

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's Democratic lawmakers said Wednesday they got the message from voters “loud and clear” and will focus the remaining weeks of their current session on affordability, though it's unclear what that will look like.
Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and state Sen. Troy Singleton, along with their Republican counterparts, spoke Wednesday at the annual League of Municipalities conference in Atlantic City during a panel discussion about the so-called lame duck period, which runs until the next session begins on Jan. 11.