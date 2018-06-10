NH will pay anglers to give up lead tackle that hurts loons

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is paying fishermen to give up lead fishing tackle in an attempt to protect loons from poisoning.

Loons once roamed all over New England, but are much rarer in the modern era than they once were. One of the threats they face is ingestion of lead sinkers and jigs inside the fish they eat.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports fishermen can trade an ounce or more of lead tackle for a $10 gift certificate to a tackle shop. The offer is good until Labor Day.

The state banned the sale of lead tackle in 2016.

Loon Preservation Committee executive director Harry Vogel says at least eight loons died of lead poisoning in New Hampshire last year. That's nearly half of the known adult loon deaths in the state.