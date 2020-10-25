NH warns of possible virus exposure at 3 establishments

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire health officials are advising people who went to several establishments across the state to get tested for the coronavirus due to possible exposure.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Concord Casino. People who were in the gaming table area during the evening of Oct. 14 may have been exposed, officials said.

Another person who went to Paddy's American Grill in Portsmouth earlier this month has tested positive for the virus, officials said. Those who were in the bar area between Oct. 12 and Oct. 16 should seek testing, officials said.

Health officials are also advising people to get tested if they were at La Vista Italian Cuisine in Lincoln on Oct. 17, 18, 20 and 22nd. Officials say a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was there while possibly infectious.