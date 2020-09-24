https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/NH-teen-indicted-on-murder-charge-stemming-from-15594370.php
NH teen indicted on murder charge stemming from dad's death
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire teenager has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge stemming from the death of his father last year.
Eighteen-year-old Joseph Beam was indicted in connection with the death of Jason Beam, 41, in Antrim, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Thursday. Joseph Beam faces a charge of first-degree murder and is accused of assaulting his father with a hammer and a knife, MacDonald said.
Police arrested Joseph Beam on Nov. 1, 2019, and he has been held without bail since. Authorities have said that's the day his father was killed.
A spokesperson for the attorney general's office said they did not know who is representing Joseph Beam in court. A phone number for Beam could not be found.
