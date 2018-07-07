NH, Vermont groups getting $1.5M in grants from fund

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire and Vermont organizations are getting $1.5 million in grants to support efforts in the North Country.

The Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has awarded 28 grants focusing on such projects as afterschool programs, a dental clinic upgrade, and more in-depth news coverage.

Grants are awarded to municipal, educational and nonprofit organizations throughout northern New Hampshire and bordering communities in the United States and Canada.

The grants include $300,000 to the North Country Health Consortium in Littleton, New Hampshire, over three years for general operating support; $100,000 to the Coös County Family Health Services in Berlin to purchase dental equipment and upgrade a dental clinic; and $20,000 to expand summer performances and concerts into a year-round community event series in Island Pond, Vermont.