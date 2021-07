3 1 of 3 Michael Reaves / Getty Images Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Gregory Payan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of “Burglary Domestic Violence.”

The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet.