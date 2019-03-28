ND Senate overrides Burgum's veto of driver's license fees

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Senate dealt Gov. Doug Burgum his first veto setback of the session, overriding his rejection of a bill to raise driver's license fees for the first time in more than 30 years.

Senators voted 41-4 to override Burgum on Thursday. The legislation now goes to the House for an override vote.

The House and Senate easily passed the legislation that raises commercial and non-commercial driver's license fees from $15 to $30.

Burgum says the increase in fees "imposes an unnecessary additional burden on our residents."

The Legislature last raised the driver's license fees in 1987. Several prior attempts to raise the fees have been rebuffed by lawmakers, who called it a tax increase.

The increased fees are expected to raise $5.5 million in a two-year budget cycle.