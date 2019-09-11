NC senator apologizes after reporter says he was assaulted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has apologized after an online news reporter said the lawmaker assaulted him within the Legislative Building and threw his phone.

NC Policy Watch says reporter Joe Killian was covering the budget override debate on Wednesday when he heard screaming behind a closed door, then a shout for police help. That's when he said Sen. Paul Lowe of Forsyth County and two other senators left the room.

Killian says Lowe approached him when he began recording video on his phone, asked Killian what he was doing and grabbed at his hand. Killian says he wasn't injured.

Lowe apologized later Wednesday for what he called "an unfortunate circumstance" but declined to discuss what happened.

Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue called Lowe's actions "wholly unacceptable."