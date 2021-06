GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the death of a man who was shot to death while driving, authorities said Monday.

Salvador Marquez, 35, of Charlotte, North Carolina, received the sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a gun charge in the death of Matthew Littlejohn, 33, of Spartanburg in Cherokee County, prosecutors said in a statement.