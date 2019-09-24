NC Republicans make case for new remap to be upheld

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans leading the North Carolina General Assembly say state judges should sign off on new legislative boundaries that the judges directed be drawn when they ruled 2017 maps were skewed illegally by GOP bias.

Attorneys for Republican lawmakers filed a legal memorandum explaining how dozens of House and Senate maps approved last week were created and comply with standards the judges laid out.

The lawyers wrote on Monday that their clients disagree with the partisan gerrymandering ruling, but followed the judgment to create an "unimpeachably fair, nonpartisan and transparent" process.

The plaintiffs who sued in the case have until Friday to make any objections to the plans. The judges could approve the districts as they are or alter them with the help of an outside expert.