NAACP celebrates 50th Image Awards honoring celebs of color

FILE - This Jan. 15, 2018 file photo shows Anthony Anderson hosting the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. The 50th NAACP Image Awards ceremony will be held on March 30. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NAACP will celebrate its 50th Image Awards by paying homage to stars including Donald Glover, Beyonce and the film "Black Panther."

Anthony Anderson returns as host of the show honoring entertainers and writers of color at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday evening. It airs live on TV One.

Glover is nominated for acting and directing on "Atlanta," which is up for best comedy series. Glover's alter-ego Childish Gambino is nominated for top male performer and his song "This is America" is nominated for best video and song.

"Black Panther" is nominated for 14 awards, with star Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler contending for entertainer of the year along with Beyonce, LeBron James and Regina King.

One nominee who's not planning to attend is embattled "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.