FRANKLINTON, N.C. (AP) — A man wanted on child sex crime charges was shot and killed after an 18-hour standoff, North Carolina law enforcement officials said.

Agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and deputies with the Granville County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in Franklinton at 5 p,m, on Tuesday to serve an arrest warrant, news outlets reported. Authorities also had a search warrant to find evidence of the production of child pornography.