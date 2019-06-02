North Carolina lawmaker pitches Inner Banks ferry trial run

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina legislator says he's looking for his colleagues' support for a trial run of an Inner Banks ferry this fall.

Rep. Ed Goodwin, of Chowan County, tells The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City he hopes the trial run would lead to a project to link waterfronts across the Albemarle Sound.

The Harbor Town Ferry project was proposed more than a year ago by a business professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It recommends buying five fast ferries to connect Edenton, Hertford, Elizabeth City and several other communities along the Albemarle Sound.

Goodwin is former director of the state Ferry Division. He says details about the trial Inner Banks ferry service need to be settled, including where it would stop.

___

Information from: The Daily Advance, http://www.dailyadvance.com/