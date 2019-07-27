Myke Foo Media is ‘here to help’

Myke Furhman recently opened Myke Foo Media, a full-service video, photography and recording studio on Main Street in New Milford.

A full-service video, photography and recording studio is up and running in downtown New Milford.

Myke Furhman opened Myke Foo Media this spring at 27 Main St. on the Village Green.

“He’s a joy to work with,” David Lawson, who worked with Furhman to write and shoot videos for his online campaign for state senate last fall, said of Furhman.

“He’s very creative, has vision and his technical work is outstanding,” Lawson said.

The studio offers content creation for film and video production for commercials, film and other projects, photography and music recording, and digital marketing, including creative, strategy and consultation, social media optimization, decks and presentations, and website creation.

Workshops covering a variety of topics — among them, podcasts — will be launched in the near future.

“I’m hoping to give New Milford this big boost,” said Furhman, who grew up in Gaylordsville and graduated from New Milford High School. “There are so many businesses, entrepreneurs and opportunities here in New Milford.”

“There’s no reason why businesses should settle for iPhone photos taken on the kitchen counter,” he added.

Furhman, an Emmy Award-winning producer, has numerous clients and has traveled the world, having shot a TV show in Greece and England, as well as in in the U.S.

Recent projects include an automotive podcast, a website design for a furniture manufacturer in town and a TV commercial for a retail store.

“He’s extremely talented,” said Scott Fitch, co-owner of Rustic Country Barn in New Milford who has worked closely with Furhman for the past several years.

Fitch described Furhman’s work style as “adaptable” and praised him for his ability to interpret the needs of a client and portray that accurately in whatever product he produces.

The multi-use studio can handle all aspects of a project’s production at any stage, and welcomes do-it-yourself projects.

“We can do as much or as little as you need,” Furhman said. “We are here to help.”

The studio is equipped with the tools necessary to produce quality products, be it a musical recording, podcast or photo shoot.

Clients who have a DYI project can utilize the studio’s space and have access to the equipment, including lights and backdrops for photography, and sound booths with 16 microphones, to bring their idea to life.

Furhman is available to assist with any post-production needs, too. He utilizes a professional editing suite for video, music and animation, so all post-production needs can be accommodated.

He can also turn around projects in short order.

Furhman emphasized the importance of sound for projects, in particular film, music and podcasts.

“If you watch a film and sound is bad, you notice,” he explained. “Good sound is better than a good camera.”

He said he hopes to soon add workshops to educate the public on a variety of topics. Among the first topics will be podcasts which are, according to Furhman, among the fastest growing marketing tools.

People are listening to podcasts “because they offer opportunities to learn” and be entertained, Furhman said.

He is part of several podcasts, including a new one, New Milford Experienced, he launched with Tara Ewers, director of Bank Street Theater, showcasing local attractions and the experiences they have there.

The workshops could also explore how to use equipment properly, he said, noting many individuals have equipment but aren’t certain how to use it to its full extent.

Furhman is no stranger to digital media. When it first came about, he jumped into digital content production and was part of the first team in 2009 that livestreamed a sporting event to a mobile phone.

Furhman majored in film/tv production with minor in sound engineering and audio engineering at Savannah College of Art & Design in Georgia, then went to Los Angeles and worked for CBS Corporation.

It was during his time with CBS, he earned two Emmys for his production of March Madness.

Furhman then came back east and worked for Viacom with Comedy Central and worked on a variety of shows, including “@Midnight with Chris Hardwick,” for which he won an Emmy as a multi-platform producer, and “Tosh.0,” “BellatorMMA” on Spike TV and “Futurama Live.”

Furhman has been nominated for three other Emmys and has numerous website and television awards, all digital content awards.

His resume includes work for Ruffles, State Farm, and produced film projects with Olympians.

“I’d like to make more movies with him,” Lawson said. “It was that much fun.”

For more information about Myke Foo Media, located at 27 Main St., New Milford, call 203-947-0332, email myke.foo.media@gmail.com or visit www.mykefoomedia.com.