Myers selects ex-lawmaker Linda Lawson as running mate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers selected former state Rep. Linda Lawson on Friday to be his running mate as his choice for lieutenant governor.

Lawson was the first woman to lead a caucus in the Indiana House when she was chosen as minority leader in 2012. She also was the first female police officer in the Hammond Police Department, rising to the rank of captain after a long career as a patrol officer and member of the sex crimes and domestic violence units.

“Linda brings not only legislative experience and leadership, but also she has broken the glass ceiling numerous times. Linda is an example to all Hoosiers of what can be accomplished with hard work and determination,” Myers said in a news release.

Lawson moved to Brown County after retiring from the legislature in 2018. At the time, she told The (Northwest Indiana) Times, “I’m tired. I’ve been in public service 41 years."

Lawson said in the news release, "I knew I still had a lot more to do for the people of Indiana.

“When Woody approached me, I was intrigued by the thought of helping Indiana recover from the coronavirus and its economic fallout. I spent several terms on the employment committee in the legislature and know that there will be important issues to deal with over the next few years as a result of the pandemic."

Lawson's selection needs to be affirmed by delegates at the Indiana Democratic Party State Convention on June 13.