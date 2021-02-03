Myanmar's military junta plans probe of last year's election Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 1:38 a.m.
1 of9 Residents view and listen from their balcony during a noise barrage campaign in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Scores of people in Myanmar’s largest city honked car horns and banged on pots and pans Tuesday in the first known public resistance to the coup led a day earlier by the country’s military. Stringer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Buddhist nuns wearing face masks and shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk to collect cash and rice from devotees Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 A vendor selling face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus waits for customers at his roadside shop Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. A coup in Myanmar on Monday left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 A woman prepares snacks to sell them to customers at her roadside shop Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. A coup in Myanmar on Monday left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A woman prepares to sell snacks to customers at her roadside shop Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. A coup in Myanmar on Monday left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Buddhist nuns wearing face masks and shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk to collect cash and rice from devotees Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. A coup in Myanmar on Monday left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 A man reads a local daily newspaper at his shop near a market Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. A coup in Myanmar on Monday left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A woman pays respect to Buddhist monks collecting morning alms from devotees Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. A coup in Myanmar on Monday left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 A vendor pushes a cart carrying bottles of drinking water while crossing a road Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. A coup in Myanmar on Monday left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's new leader said the military government installed after Monday's coup plans an investigation into alleged fraud in last year's elections and will also prioritize the COVID-19 outbreak and the economy, a state newspaper reported Wednesday.
Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing announced the moves Tuesday at the first meeting of his new government in the capital, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.