Musical event to support Loaves & Fishes

The Blue Yodels in New Milford will sponsor a musical benefit for Loaves & Fishes Dec. 7 at Italia Mia in town.

The event will feature music by The Traveling Danburys and The Blue Yodels, as well as special guests.

Donations of hats, scarves, gloves and other winter apparel will be collected for those in need.