Music series to conclude with Houston, Potts concert

The Kent Memorial Library will offer its final virtual coffeehouse, featuring Wanda Houston and George Potts, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Houston lives in the South Berkshires where she works as a private vocal coach and choral director. Potts has bee singing and playing music throughout Litchfield County for more than four decades.

Houston is also the lead vocalist for a number of projects, including the Mothership Trio, The VJC Big Band, The HBH Band and The Wanda Houston Band.

After leaving a full-time music career in Chicago and relocating to Kent in June of 1976, Potts served for many years as the bassist for his father-in-law Dolph Traymon’s group, The Fife ’n Drum Trio.

He also performed in the 1990s as a member of the Kent Singers, and as a solo guitarist and vocalist.

Since the late 1990s, Potts has most often been seen as a member of the popular area quartet, the Joint Chiefs.

The free event will be offered via Zoom. Preregistration is required by visiting www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.