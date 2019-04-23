‘Music of the Holocaust’ slated at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a program, “Music of the Holocaust: Melodies of Solace, Hope and Spiritual Resistance,” May 4 at 7 p.m.

Dr. Tamara Freeman will tell the stories of composers interned in Holocaust ghettos and concentration camps, and play their music on her 1935 Joseph Bausch viola that was rescued from the Shoah and secretly shipped to the U.S.

The composers, both children and adults, chronicled their World War II hardships and triumphs through original evocative lyrics and melodies

Freeman will lead community singing, to help the audience experience first-hand the power and passion of this historically significant music.

Freeman, a Holocaust ethnomusicologist, educator and recitalist is the musicologist for the Association of Holocaust Organizations, the international alliance of Holocaust museums, state commissions and education programs.

She is an adjunct professor of Holocaust music at Montclair, New Jersey State University, John J. Cali School of Music, where she coaches two graduate ensembles on archival Holocaust Art Music.

Freeman is guiding Montclair State University in creating the country’s first Institute of Holocaust Education through the Arts.

Freeman is a concert violinist and violist.

She performs lecture-recitals of music composed, sung, and played in the World War II concentration camps on her 1935 Joseph Bausch viola, a rescued Holocaust relic.

She travels across the country, teaching classes and faculty workshops based on her dissertation, “Encouraging Racial Respect Through Holocaust Music: An Interdisciplinary Curriculum,” which is the first of its kind in the U.S.

In 2014, Dr. Freeman received an alumni award from the Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam, for creating one of the five most significant music education innovations in the school’s 125-year history.

In 2018, Dr. Freeman was the artist director and conductor of our country’s first All-State Holocaust Music Concert religions sang Yiddish music composed during the Shoah for Teens.

Freeman and her husband, Barry Freeman, Ed.D. reside in Saddle River, N.J., and New Fairfield. They are proud members of the JCC and Temple Sholom in New Milford.

Tickets are $15 for members $20 for non-members. Pre-paid registration required by May 2 by visiting jccinsherman.org, calling 860-355-8050 or emailing info@jccinsherman.org.