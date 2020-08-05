Music group sets up fund to help musicians

The Washington Friends of Music have announced its Summer Concert Festival with The New Baroque Soloists has been cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

As many of the musicians are struggling during this unprecedented time, Washington Friends of Music has created a donation program to support the artists. The goal is to reach $20,000 of which 100 percent will go to the performers. Featured recordings will be Handel’s Fireworks and Water Music and Bach’s Overture for Trumpets, Oboes, Strings, Timpani, and Basso continuo and a concerto for violoncello.

To make a contribution and to be added to the WFM mailing list, visit https://washingtonct4music.blogspot.com. Donations can also be made by check to WFM, with a memo “WFM Musicians Fund,” and mailed to WFM, P.O. Box 1226, Washington, CT 06793.