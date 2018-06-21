Music event on tap at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will participate in a worldwide Make Music event June 21.

Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music is now held on the same day in more than 800 cities in 120 countries.

Pianist and trumpet player Trevor Hampson, 16, will perform from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. and Lumos, a duo made up of Susanna Marker and Al Burgasser, will perform from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050.