Music event canceled amid immigration enforcement fears

JEROME, Idaho (AP) — A music festival in southern Idaho has been canceled because organizers say they feared potential raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The music festival called the El Tour de Idaho de Los Inquietos was supposed to take place in Jerome on Saturday.

Event organizers with the Colombia Event Center posted the cancellation notice on Facebook.

Leo Morales of ACLU of Idaho said he couldn't confirm that any Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in southern Idaho, but said community members were panicked.