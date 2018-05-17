‘Music Education in American Private Schools’ set

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a program, “Music Education in American Private Schools,” May 24 at noon.

Emma Wang, a 2017-18 Gunn Scholar at The Gunnery in town, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library.

The program is part of the library’s “History Bites” lecture series.

Looking at documents since the founding of The Gunnery, Wang has drawn connections between the school music programs and the broader history of music education.

With a focus on the town of Washington and local institutions, her research illustrates the changes and developments of musical instruction.

“History Bites” is an annual, 10-week lunchtime lecture series, that takes place from April through June, on topics of local history at different heritage sites throughout Northwestern Connecticut.

All lectures, which are free to the public, will be held at noon on Thursdays.

Attendees are invited to bring lunch. Beverage and dessert will be provided by the hosting organization.

The theme for this year’s lecture series is local treasures.

The 2018 History Bites series is sponsored by the Connecticut Community Foundation.

For information, call 860-868-7756.