Museum to hold outdoor tag sale

The New Milford Historical Society will hold an outdoor tag sale Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A rain date of Oct. 17 is planned at the museum located at 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Furniture, antiques, jewelry, artwork, books, household items and more will be sold at the event which is a major fundraiser for the historical society.

In addition, an outdoor slide show of aerial views of the town from 1933 will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 on the Museum Commons grounds.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.