Museum to celebrate Edith Newton May 4

The New Milford Historical Society will open “Edith Newton: An Artist of History,” an exhibit based on the drawings, lithographs and short stories of 20th century local artist Edith Newton, May 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Rather than idealize the country scenery and setting that inspired her work, she captured everything exactly as it was, with the skilled hand and eye of a pupil influenced by early 20th century instruction at the Corcoran School of Art and the Art Student’s League.

She encapsulated local culture, which made her an important figure in the preservation of New Milford history. Newton was a nationally recognized artist, with works now in the collections of the New York Public Library and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This exhibition will be held in the Boardman Store Gallery and has been organized by student interns Kate Harvison and Jeffrey Schlyer, seniors at New Milford High School.

This event at the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 860-354-3069 or email nmhistorical@gmail.com.