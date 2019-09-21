Museum talk to focus on Cat Woman

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum will soon play host an exhibit titled “Florence Maybrick: The Mystery of the Dress.”

Local author Ron Suresha will offer a Sept. 26 talk at 7 p.m. on the Cat Woman of Gaylordsville and her Victorian murder scandal to coincide with the opening of the Maybrick exhibit.

Artifacts from the museum’s collection of the infamous Maybrick will be on display at the museum during regular hours from Sept. 27 through Nov. 8.

Florence Chandler Maybrick was an Englishwoman who was tried, convicted and imprisoned for 15 years for the alleged late 19th century murder of her rich and much older husband. She later came to the United States to escape her notoriety.

Maybrick eventually settled in Gaylordsville, near the South Kent School, along the way nurturing a large family of cats. She died in 1941, leaving many questions for local residents about her life.

For more information, call the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum at 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.