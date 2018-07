Museum tag sale under way

New Milford Historical Society is presenting its annual tag sale July 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Items will be sold 50 percent off July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum.

In addition to the general sale, raffle and a silent auction will be held.