Museum slates open house

New Milford Historical Society & Museum will hold a holiday open house Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Patrons are invited to stroll through the museum, which will be decorated for the season and include a vintage train display, refreshments and the sale of museum and holiday merchandise.

For more information, call the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum at 860-354-3069.