Museum lecture to focus on Mowbray

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will offer the first of its artist series lectures, “Harry Siddons Mowbray and the American Renaissance,” Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Josephine Rodgers, the Marcia Brady Tucker Fellow, Department of American Paintings and Sculpture at the Yale University Art Gallery will discuss the paintings of Mowbray, a Washington resident and master muralist at the turn of the last century.

Included will be a slideshow with photographs from the Gunn Museum's collection, the Yale University Art Gallery and St. John’s Episcopal Church, followed by a discussion with the audience.

Registration is required for this virtual program by visiting www.gunnlibrary.org or call 860-868-7756.