Museum introduces hospital medallion

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum is offering its 2020 commemorative medallion for holiday purchase. This year's medallion features images of New Milford Hospital both as it appeared in mid-20th century from Elm Street and its contemporary look.

This year’s medallion features images of New Milford Hospital both as it appeared in mid-20th century from Elm Street and its contemporary look. The museum, located at 6 Aspetuck Ave., chose the hospital for its medallion to honor the hospital’s 100th anniversary in 2021.

The medallion was designed by Cynthia Gillette and crafted by Woodbury Pewter.

Medallions are available for $20 each at the museum and at the mayor’s office in Roger Sherman Town Hall, as well as at Robertson’s Jewelers, Safari Collective and Just In Antiques in New Milford.

Proceeds will help the museum defray a portion of the cost of its many programs for the public.

For more information, call 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.