New Milford Historical Society

NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Historical Society & Museum, located at 6 Aspetuck Ave., is offering its 2021 commemorative medallion for purchase.

This year’s medallion features the former Advent Christian Church along Brookside Avenue, which served as a place of worship for local church-goers from 1901 until 1972. The historic edifice has been home for the Theatre Works playhouse since 1973.