Museum introduces Bank Street Theater medallion

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum is offering its 2019 commemorative medallion for purchase.

This year’s medallion features an image of the iconic Bank Street Theater. Cynthia Gillette designed the medallion, which was crafted by Woodbury Pewter.

Medallions are available for $15 each at the museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave., at the mayor’s office in Roger Sherman Town Hall on Main Street, as well as Robertson’s Jewelers at the corner of Main and Bank streets and Safari Collection on Railroad Street.

For more information, please call 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.