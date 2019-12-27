Museum in New Milford temporarily closing

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum will be closed January and February for its annual collection care and maintenance.

The museum will reopen March 3.

The curator and volunteers will use that time to clean, catalog and re-house items in the collection.

“Our goal is to promote preservation of the collection and to create better access to the items in our care,” according to the museum.

Researchers can still make an appointment to use the archives by calling the museum at 860-354-3069 during regular business hours.