Museum ‘Bits and Pieces’ exhibit to end
The exhibit, which runs through June 18, features special pieces of clothing and accessories from the museum’s permanent collection.
A silk calash - a bonnet that folds back like the top of a calash and was worn by women in the 18th century - that dates to 1770 whose provenance is from Paul Revere’s family are also on view along with a variety of women’s and men’s hats.
The museum’s collection includes more than 200 clothing accessories, and well over 150 separate dresses and costuming items.
For more information, call the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum at 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.