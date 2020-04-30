Murphy to meet with Trump at White House on COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will meet Thursday with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy, a Democrat, said in a tweet on Wednesday that he plans to discuss testing and financial assistance for the states with the Republican president.

Unlike some Democratic officials, Murphy has largely praised the president's response. During an interview on “Fox and Friends” the governor, a former ambassador, said his relationship with the president is “a partnership that’s going to have to continue” for a while.

New Jersey is among the hardest-hit states, with about 116,000 positive cases and 6,770 deaths.

Murphy has called for direct cash assistance from Congress and the president for weeks, citing the state's drop-off in revenue because of the virus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

A look at other developments:

JOBLESS CLAIMS

Unemployment claims surpassed 900,000 in New Jersey since the outbreak was first detected in the state, though new claims last week fell by roughly half compared with the week before.

The state Labor and Workforce Development Department said Thursday that 930,000 claims have been filed since mid-March. About 71,000 new claims were filed for the week that ended April 25. That's down from about 141,000 the previous week.

So far, $1.4 billion in unemployment benefits have been paid out.