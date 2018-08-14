New law expands public-private partnerships in New Jersey

EWING, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed legislation making it easier for government agencies to enter into public-private partnerships.

The first-term Democrat signed the bill in Ewing on the campus of The College of New Jersey, which has a town center built through such a partnership.

Murphy said the legislation will help boost the state's economy and called it a "big deal."

"If you compared what we're doing today in New Jersey to I think almost any American state, we are opening this up wide. We are open for business," he said.

The bill passed with bipartisan support in June and allows for towns, school districts and state agencies to enter into the partnership agreements.

Previously only state and county colleges were authorized to enter into the agreements.

The legislation also establishes that the Economic Development Authority oversees the partnerships.

Murphy signed the bill alongside Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney and Republican Sen. Steve Oroho, as well as representatives from The College of New Jersey and the firms that helped develop its campus town center.

Oroho said the partnerships could lead to greater investment in infrastructure.

The legislation takes effect in February.