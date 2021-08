CHICAGO (AP) — A man wanted on a murder warrant in California was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with Amtrak police when officers tried to take him into custody on the platform of Chicago's Union Station, authorities said.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Migliari said the shooting took place at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He said when the man spotted uniformed officers on the platform he ran away. But he saw that he was running toward other officers and began shooting at them.