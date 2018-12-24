Murals near stadium highlight Atlanta's civil rights legacy

ATLANTA (AP) — As Atlanta prepares to host the Super Bowl, murals highlighting the city's civil rights and social justice legacy are going up on walls near the downtown stadium where the game will be played.

The murals are part of an initiative called "Off The Wall: Atlanta's Civil Rights and Social Justice Journey." It's a collaboration between arts advocacy group WonderRoot and the Super Bowl host committee.

Eleven artists were selected to paint roughly 30 murals. They drew inspiration for their designs from "community conversations" held in the neighborhoods where the murals are being installed.

The initiative was timed to coincide with the Super Bowl on Feb. 3. But the murals are meant to be lasting public works of art for Atlanta residents to enjoy long after the football fans have left.