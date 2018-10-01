Multiple fires destroy 12 buildings

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say 12 buildings have to be torn down after two weekend fires devastated an Albany neighborhood.

The Times Union reports the first fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, and the second fire was reported about a mile away at 4:40 a.m.

Most of the homes shared walls and there was room underneath the roofs that helped the flames spread.

Fire Chief Joseph Gregory says one person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries has not been released. The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says there has been no time in recent memory where two large fires burned at once.

About 500 people lost power due to the fires. Demolition on the homes began Sunday evening.