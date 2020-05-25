Multiple agencies search for 2 missing swimmers in Alabama

Multiple agencies continued to search Monday for two swimmers reported missing off an Alabama beach.

The Orange Beach Police Department said Ryan Guy, 28, and Darius Robinson, 22, were reported missing Sunday evening at Alabama Point East, AL.com reported. Both men are from New Orleans.

Witnesses told police they saw two men clinging onto an inflatable device and waving for help.

The U.S Coast Guard said it was helping search from the air and on the water.

The area is known for strong rip tides. Orange Beach Surf Rescue posted on its Facebook page that yellow flags were flying at the beach Sunday, indicating for swimmers to use caution in “moderate surf/current.”

A third person, Jasmine Brundy, 28, of Chalmette, Louisiana, was found face down in the water Sunday, police said. Brundy was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital and is in critical condition