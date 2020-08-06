Mullee and Shingala to lead library Zoom programs

Gunn Memorial Library and Historical Museum in Washington will offer two programs in the coming days.

Musician Marguerite Mullée, a well-known local conductor, singer and lecturer, will give a presentation on music and social revolution via Zoom Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The lecture will explore the association between folk music and social activism, beginning in the early 1900's and continuing into the 1970's.

Mullée is a graduate of Columbia University, where she earned a doctorate in conducting and vocal pedagogy.

She currently serves as music director for St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington and is professor of liturgical music and sacred art at Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell and music consultant for Our Lady of Grace Monastery in Guilford.

In demand as a workshop presenter and lecturer, Mullée has been a guest lecturer at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario and has presented the annual Thomas Aquinas lecture in Sacred Music at UConn Storrs.

She offers pre-performance lectures for the Metropolitan HD Opera series in Torrington and courses in opera and music listening for seniors in Millbrook, N.Y.

She presents regular events at Wisdom House in Litchfield and Adelynrood Retreat Center in Massachusetts.

Mullée has conducted many church and community groups in Connecticut and New York and has had her work with choirs and orchestras featured on recordings for the Connecticut Composers Inc.

Priyanka Shingala, founded of Let’s Talk College, will discuss the college application process via Zoom Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Let’s Talk College offers hassle-free guidance through the various aspects of the college application process, SAT/ACT preparation, and more.

Shingala will offer tips and tricks to getting started- from navigating the application cycles, to writing personal statements, to scheduling interviews with the school.

For more information and registration for the programs, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.