Muir Woods to close Monday because of government shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Muir Woods National Monument in Northern California will close beginning on Monday due to problems with overflowing trash cans and toilets during the partial government shutdown.

The park, known for its towering redwood trees north of San Francisco, was one of several sites within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area that stayed open after the shutdown began two weeks ago.

With limited staff to clean the grounds and maintain the bathrooms, the National Park Service says it will close on Monday. Parking or shuttle reservations to the park will be automatically refunded.

A one-way traffic plan to handle the heavy traffic to the Marin Headlands overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge will extend to January 28. Meanwhile, visits to Alcatraz Island will be limited to day tours.