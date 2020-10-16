Mowbray art to be explored

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will offer the first of its artist series lectures, “Harry Siddons Mowbray and the American Renaissance,” Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Josephine Rodgers, the Marcia Brady Tucker Fellow, Department of American Paintings and Sculpture at the Yale University Art Gallery will discuss the paintings of Mowbray, a Washington resident and master muralist at the turn of the last century.

Included will be a slideshow with photographs from the Gunn Museum's collection, the Yale University Art Gallery and St. John’s Episcopal Church, followed by a discussion with the audience.

Mowbray’s painted ceiling mural at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington may be visited during

Registration is required for this virtual program by visiting www.gunnlibrary.org or call 860-868-7756.