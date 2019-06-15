Movies to be screened on Green

The New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater will co-sponsor three movies on the Village Green in the coming weeks.

Movies will be shown on the Green between the post office and library and will begin about 9 p.m.

Movies to be screened will include “Hook” (PG) June 21, “Up” (PG) July 12 and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 1” (PG-13) Aug. 23.

Residents are invited to bring a blanket and/or lawn chair.