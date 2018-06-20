https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Movies-on-tap-at-Roxbury-library-13007374.php
Movies on tap at Roxbury library
Published 12:00 am, Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will offer “Movies & Popcorn” Mondays at 4 p.m. beginning June 25.
In addition to a movie being screened, weekly summer reading program raffle winners will be announced.
Movies to be screened will include “Paddington” June 25, “Peter Rabbit” July 2, “Lego DC: The Flash” July 9, “Early Man” July 16 and “Sherlock Gnomes” July 23.
For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.
