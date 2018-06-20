Movies on tap at Roxbury library

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will offer “Movies & Popcorn” Mondays at 4 p.m. beginning June 25.

In addition to a movie being screened, weekly summer reading program raffle winners will be announced.

Movies to be screened will include “Paddington” June 25, “Peter Rabbit” July 2, “Lego DC: The Flash” July 9, “Early Man” July 16 and “Sherlock Gnomes” July 23.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.