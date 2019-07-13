Movie incentives bring some of Hollywood to Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is seeing the benefit of reviving an economic incentive program for movie making.

WLBT-TV reports the movie "Breaking News in Yuba County" started filming in Natchez in early June. Before the Mississippi incentives were brought back, the film was supposed to be shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It is directed by Tate Taylor, who lives near Natchez.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed legislation in April allowing 25% tax rebates for non-resident cast and crew on films shot in Mississippi.

"Breaking News in Yuba County" features Oscar-winner Allison Janney and other well-known actors including Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Ellen Barkin, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

Taylor and producer John Norris plan to build a sound stage in Natchez and want to create resources to decrease costs and attract film projects.

