Moved by culinary school ceremony

To the Editor:

Wow. I did not expect my eyes to moisten during the Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut graduation ceremony.

As Director Dawn Hammacott, Chef Justin Elander and Board President Mike Nahom spoke, each could not help but beam with pride over the accomplishments earned from the class of nine graduates.

The emotions they felt ran throughout the audience who enthusiastically applauded to stories of personal strength, educational opportunities, and the life lessons that come from dedication and hard work.

I noticed that I was not alone in the audience drying my eyes from tears of joy.

Thank you graduates (Joyce, you rock!) and thank you Dawn, Justin and Mike for helping improve people’s lives - one meal at a time.

Brad Tranfield

New Milford